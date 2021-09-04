Arsenal man slammed for being “lazy” in his country’s defeat

Kieran Tierney has been criticised for his lazy defending as Scotland were beaten 2-0 by Denmark in their recent World Cup qualifier.

The Arsenal man is one of his country’s best players and he often forces their captain and Liverpool left-back, Andy Robertson to be played out of position because of his fine form.

Faced with a small squad and two top quality left backs, Scotland manager, Steve Clarke played Robertson as a right wing-back while Tierney was allowed to play as a left wing-back.

The £25M signing from Celtic is usually a very reliable presence in the Arsenal defence and has been praised for his effectiveness in defending and attacking on the left flank.

However, he was at fault for both goals by Denmark on the night, with their opponents finding much joy down his flank in an uncharacteristically poor night for him.

Kris Boyd was on punditry duty for the game and slammed the Arsenal man for his defending.

“It’s obviously an area that Denmark have looked at,” said Boyd on Sky Sports as quoted by HITC.

“Even if it was Kieran Tierney or Andy Robertson there.

“It’s an area that they have seen as a weakness and you have to say they have exploited it really, really well.

“I think it’s lazy defending from Kieran Tierney, and it’s not like him because he is usually a good defender.

“But maybe because he is in the three and he is tucked in a bit more. When you see the goal, he (Tierney) actually has a look at him (Wass) but I am not sure why he goes in the pitch, he runs inside and it’s a fantastic finish.”