Arsenal man steps up injury recovery with match for Arsenal’s U21s

Gabriel Jesus is intensifying his efforts to regain full fitness and return to competitive action for Arsenal this season. He has been absent for a year after suffering an injury at the start of 2025 and has only recently rejoined training. During his time away, Arsenal have developed into a considerably stronger side than the one he last featured in, which means the Brazilian forward faces considerable work if he is to reclaim his place in the squad.

Gradual Return Through Youth Football

The Gunners are engaged in a demanding pursuit of trophies this season and, as a result, have limited room to reintroduce Jesus gently into senior matches. With this in mind, the club have permitted him to train and play with their U21 side so that he can rebuild his fitness in a competitive yet controlled environment. At that level, he will encounter physical challenges that will test the progress of his recovery before he is considered for first-team minutes.

According to Sport Mole, Jesus was part of the Arsenal U21 team for their fixture against Manchester United’s U21 side this weekend. The former Manchester City striker started the match, which ended in a 3 to 0 victory, and he played alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who continues to train at Arsenal while maintaining his fitness and seeking a new club. This appearance marked an important step in Jesus’s pathway back towards senior involvement, offering him valuable game time after a long period on the sidelines.

Fitness Must Be Proven Before Any Decision on His Future

There have been reports suggesting that Arsenal would be willing to allow Jesus to depart in January. However, he must first demonstrate that he is physically ready before any club will consider investing in him. His time with the U21 squad will therefore be crucial, both in assessing his readiness to contribute to Arsenal’s ambitions this season and in determining whether any potential move becomes feasible. The coming weeks will be pivotal as the forward strives to convince the coaching staff and any prospective suitors that he is prepared to compete at the highest level once again.