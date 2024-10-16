Arsenal man suffers a setback in bid to return to full fitness

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg two match between Arsenal FC and Sporting CP at Emirates Stadium on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Takehiro Tomiyasu is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a setback in his recovery from injury.

The defender has been an important player for Mikel Arteta’s team, but his time at Arsenal has been plagued by frequent injuries. He missed 14 of the Gunners’ last 15 games due to fitness issues and managed just seven minutes in their most recent match against Southampton.

Japan chose not to call him up for their international fixtures during this break, as he hadn’t played enough matches, which provided some relief for Arsenal. The time off was intended to help him recover and be fit when club football resumed.

Arsenal had been optimistic that he would be available for their next game after the break. However, Football London reports that the defender has suffered a fresh setback in his recovery.

The report indicates that Tomiyasu sustained another injury just as he was nearing a return to the starting lineup, meaning he will spend even more time on the sidelines. This is a significant blow for both the defender and the club, who have felt his absence in many matches this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi is too injury-prone, and we now have to consider replacing him on the market with another defender.

