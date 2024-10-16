Arsenal man suffers a setback in bid to return to full fitness

Takehiro Tomiyasu is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a setback in his recovery from injury.
The defender has been an important player for Mikel Arteta’s team, but his time at Arsenal has been plagued by frequent injuries. He missed 14 of the Gunners’ last 15 games due to fitness issues and managed just seven minutes in their most recent match against Southampton.
Japan chose not to call him up for their international fixtures during this break, as he hadn’t played enough matches, which provided some relief for Arsenal. The time off was intended to help him recover and be fit when club football resumed.
Arsenal had been optimistic that he would be available for their next game after the break. However, Football London reports that the defender has suffered a fresh setback in his recovery.
The report indicates that Tomiyasu sustained another injury just as he was nearing a return to the starting lineup, meaning he will spend even more time on the sidelines. This is a significant blow for both the defender and the club, who have felt his absence in many matches this season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tomi is too injury-prone, and we now have to consider replacing him on the market with another defender.
ADMIN COMMENT
Are we surprised? I don’t think we should be. Hopefully, Arsenal will be able to offload him next summer although I’m doubtful who would be interested in taking him. How long would he last without further injury?
The same applies to the likes of Tierney as well, I fear.
We seem to have gotten ourself to he new Van Persie, Wilshere, Rosicky or Diaby.
I do feel that Tomiyasu is done for us. The injury record is getting ridiculous.
Tomi is really fantastic when he’s fully fit but that’s his main issue he can’t stay fit for long i think we should just move on without him he’s too unreliable
That’s bad news, we just can’t seem yo get any sustained period of being full fit from him. Tomiyasu, partey , jesus, zinchenko should all really ask themselves whether they can manage playing for national team and at club level as its clear – that there bodies cannot manage the work load.
Could the continuous injury problems at Arsenal be exacerbated by the intensity of our training procedures?
He never finished a full season at Bologna either
I’m a fan of Tomiyasu and he delivers solid performances when fit; but fitness is his problem.
We should move him on ASAP, if any team is willing to pay for his transfer. I would also add Tierney, Zinchenko, and Jesus to the list of chronically injured players.
They are not reliable in terms of fitness, and having one or two in the squad because of their sheer quality is one thing, but 4 often injured players is simply too much to sustain a title challenge.