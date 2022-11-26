Arsenal man suffers injury blow at World Cup

Takehiro Tomiyasu has struggled with injuries in the last few seasons, and that is one reason he has not played many games for Arsenal.

A setback he suffered at the beginning of the campaign forced Mikel Arteta to make Ben White his first-choice right-back and the Japanese star has been struggling to start since then.

His country selected him in their squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and fielded him off the bench against Germany in their first game.

The defender did well, but it has now been revealed he suffered another injury setback after the game.

A report on Sport Bible reveals the defender missed his country’s training on Thursday because of a thigh problem.

This is the latest injury setback he has suffered and it remains unclear if it is serious or if he will be back soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi is one of the finest players in our squad and needs to fix his fitness problems quickly.

The full-back has missed so many matches because he is unfit and we need to get him in better shape as quickly as possible.

Hopefully, this will not be a long-term problem and he will be fit to play for Japan again at the World Cup.