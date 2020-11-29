Arsenal man takes a pop at Emery with Arteta praise

Dani Ceballos has hailed Mikel Arteta for reviving an “almost dead” Arsenal when he was made the club’s manager.

The Spanish midfielder was signed by Unai Emery for the Gunners last season, and he was part of the struggling Arsenal side under the former PSG boss.

When Arteta became the club’s manager around this time last year, Ceballos struggled to get into the team. He finally made his breakthrough and he was instrumental as the Gunners won the FA Cup.

He returned to the club on loan this season because of his fine form under Arteta towards the end of the last campaign.

He was speaking to Sun Sport recently, and he appeared to throw a dig at Emery when he said that Arsenal was “almost dead” before Arteta became their manager.

He praised the former midfielder for how he has transformed Arsenal in the short time that he has been the club’s manager.

“The team was almost dead – but after Arteta’s arrival we won the FA Cup and the Community Shield,” Ceballos told The Sun.

“It’s not even a year since he arrived and he has given a radical change to the club. He’s the soul of the club and he’s lucky that the players trust him 100 per cent.

“Arsenal need him, in part because he takes the initiative most of the time.”