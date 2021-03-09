Arsenal man takes first in the ranking of world’s top youngsters

Bukayo Saka has been recognised for his fine form in the Arsenal first team after he topped his class of 2001 for the best youngsters in the world.

The Englishman recently played his 50th Premier League game for Arsenal and he has also been a regular for the England national team.

He is blazing the trail for young talents around the world who are building a career for themselves in the game.

Football research group CIES Observatory has now ranked youngsters in different age group since the turn of the millennium.

The rankings were arrived at by considering the number of games played by the youngsters and the quality of the opponents that they faced.

Saka topped the class of 2001 ahead of talents like Benoit Badiashile of AS Monaco and Mason Greenwood of Manchester United.

This is another confirmation that Arsenal has a jewel on their hands and the sky is the limit for the young attacker.

Mikel Arteta is confident in him and has been reaping the rewards from trusting him since he became the club’s manager.

Saka will now look to help Arsenal end this campaign in the best possible way and that should see him comfortably make Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euros.