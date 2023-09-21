Arsenal man tells club he is unhappy with his present situation

Thomas Partey has been deployed as a right-back in the current campaign as Mikel Arteta experiments with his squad selection. Partey, a Ghanaian international, has built a reputation as a formidable defensive midfielder in his career.

Following Arsenal’s record-breaking signing of Declan Rice in the recent transfer window, some fans anticipated that Partey might struggle to secure regular playing time. However, Arteta has opted to utilise him in a defensive role, with Ben White shifting to centre-back.

While Partey has adapted to this new position reasonably well, the tactical switch doesn’t seem to bring him much satisfaction. According to a report from Calciomercato, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder has expressed his unhappiness to Arsenal about this change.

Partey’s dissatisfaction with the new role has raised speculation about his future. Juventus is reportedly monitoring the situation and may consider making a move for him in the January transfer window. This development could potentially lead to a departure from the Emirates for the talented midfielder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey would certainly feel less than 100% comfortable in his new role.

However, the Ghanian must know the team comes first and at this moment, he has to think about the team more than himself.

