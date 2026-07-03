Arsenal man tells them he now wants to leave

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Arsenal last summer from Chelsea, but he has played in just one league match for them since making the move, and he now wants to leave, according to Team Talk, as his situation at the club has developed in a way he did not anticipate.

Kepa remains one of the most experienced players in the Arsenal squad and has performed well when given opportunities, particularly in domestic cup competitions, where he has shown reliability and consistency whenever called upon by the coaching staff during squad rotations and fixture changes.

Limited Opportunities at Arsenal

He may have expected more opportunities in the Premier League and Champions League, but David Raya has maintained excellent fitness and remains Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper, making regular inclusion in the starting line-up extremely limited and leaving few chances for rotation in key fixtures.

As a result, Kepa has struggled to see a clear pathway into the starting role and is now believed to be open to a summer departure in search of regular football, as he continues to assess his options and long-term future within the squad hierarchy.

Potential Summer Departure

The report states that he has informed Arsenal of his desire to leave the club this summer and is seeking a team where he can play regularly, with consistent game time becoming a priority as he looks to secure a more stable role and clearer pathway to first-team action.

Arsenal are unable to guarantee that requirement, but the club are keen to ensure he remains satisfied and could therefore sanction his exit if suitable options arise, as part of broader squad planning discussions and a mutual understanding that allows both player and club to consider the most appropriate outcome for the summer window going forward soon.