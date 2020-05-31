Arsenal man threatens not to play over unpaid wages

Arsenal star, Mohamed Elneny is threatening not to play for his loan club, Besiktas when this campaign resumes.

The Egyptian was sent on loan to the Turkish side for the rest of the season and he has been one of their best performers so far.

Besiktas have reportedly been considering making his loan move permanent because they have been so impressed by his performances.

However, the player and the club seem to have some issues that they have both been hiding as it has now emerged that the Turkish side hasn’t been paying his wages.

According to Sportwitness, the midfielder is threatening not to return to action when the Turkish league season resumes next month over unpaid wages.

The report claims that Besiktas owe him more than 1 million Euros and the player is fed up of playing for them while he salary isn’t being paid.

The Turkish side has been suffering some financial problems recently, they also had the same unpaid salary issue with Liverpool’s Loris Karius and the German has cancelled his contract with them to return to the English side.

It is unclear if the Turkish side is paying all of the midfielders salary per the loan agreement or if they are paying just a part of it.