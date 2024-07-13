Arsenal man tipped to be one of the key to England’s success on Sunday

Arsenal star Declan Rice might hold the key to England’s success when they face Spain in the final of Euro 2024 tomorrow.

The Three Lions have worked hard to reach the competition’s final after making a poor and slow start to the tournament.

England is looking to end their wait for another major trophy, but their opponent is a Spain side that has been unstoppable in the competition so far.

Spain is also a fine footballing nation, and its current generation is one of the best sets of players it has had.

The game is between two teams with the best talents in Europe, and Oliver Holt of the Daily Mail believes the battle could be won or lost in midfield, which means Rice will have a significant influence on the outcome.

He writes:

“If England are to win on Sunday, Rice and Mainoo will have to have the games of their lives and England will have to do what no other team has managed so far at this tournament and tear down the Spanish wall.”

It will be a tough battle for both countries, and Rice is a key player for England, so we expect him to have a major impact on the team’s performance.

