Arsenal man tipped to eventually leave because of Champions League football

Noel Whelan insists it is only a matter of time before Bukayo Saka looks to leave Arsenal because of Champions League football.

The attacker is Arsenal’s main man now, and he is committed to helping the club return to the elite competition.

They haven’t made much progress in that regard after finishing the last campaign outside all the European places.

Mikel Arteta’s side has looked solid this season, but the competition for a Champions League place is fierce.

Because of that, they could still finish this season below the top four spots.

How long will it take them to become a UCL regular again? Former Leeds United man, Whelan believes it could play a role in keeping Saka at the Emirates.

He tells Football Insider: “If they don’t qualify for the Champions League leaving will cross Saka’s mind. Like Jack Grealish at Villa, you can only wait so long to play in those top competitions.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been linked with several top clubs around Europe and that shows that he is a quality player.

The attacker also shone at Euro 2020, a competition that had many people tuning in to watch.

However, the youngster’s mind is settled at the club for now. We should look for ways to help him achieve his goals at the Emirates.

