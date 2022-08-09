Arsenal man tipped to get his first start of the season against Leicester City

Takehiro Tomiyasu missed Arsenal’s first league game of the season against Crystal Palace at the weekend as they began the 2022/2023 season in style.

Mikel Arteta’s side has had a busy summer transfer window, but they haven’t signed a new right-back.

With Cedric Soares not the club’s first choice, Arteta opted to start Ben White in that position against Palace.

The former Brighton man struggled against Wilfried Zaha and he had William Saliba to thank on many occasions after he had been beaten.

The best right-back at the Emirates now is Tomi, and the Japanese star is just recovering from an injury that has kept him out of action since the end of last season.

He played for Arsenal’s under23 in their game against Manchester United at the weekend, and Football London reports that he could start the senior team’s next match against Leicester City.

If he doesn’t play from the start, he is very likely to be on the bench.

Tomiyasu is an important member of the current team, and we missed him in the game against Palace.

The earlier he returns to the team, the better it would be for us, but we probably need to sign a new right back to bolster that spot on our team.

