Arsenal man tipped to keep his place with his national team

Arsenal man Leandro Trossard has been tipped to remain in the first team of the Belgium national team as he continues to shine.

Trossard has emerged as a crucial figure for Mikel Arteta this season, notably contributing important goals over the past few weeks. His consistent performances have earned him a regular spot in his national team’s roster for each international window.

Given his continued strong performances for the Gunners, it is highly probable that he will maintain his place in the national team for the foreseeable future. Former Dutch player Johan Boskamp holds the belief that Trossard will continue to be a part of the national squad due to his consistent and impressive displays.

He said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“Well, I thought Ødegaard and Saka were even better against PSV.

“But Trossard kicked that ball in again wonderfully. That goal for the Red Devils clearly did him good.

“If he continues like this, he will always be in the starting line-up for the Red Devils. Then Tedesco will no longer be able to ignore him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been in superb form in recent matches and he is a player we can trust to deliver whenever he is on the pitch.

If he keeps doing well, he knows he will get game time at the Emirates and that will automatically keep him in the national team squad as well.