Arsenal man tipped to play for Barcelona

Jakub Kiwior is still in the process of establishing himself as a regular player at Arsenal. The Poland international, who joined the club in January following an impressive performance in the last World Cup in Qatar, is continuing his development in London. Kiwior’s versatility, including the ability to play as a full-back, has earned him some minutes this season.

While he may not yet be a first-choice player at the Emirates, former teammates and observers are already tipping him for a future at Barcelona. This suggests that Kiwior has caught the attention of some in the football world due to his potential and talent.

Arsenal fans have high hopes for Kiwior’s future, and if he continues to develop and make strides in his career, he could become a more prominent figure for the club. However, the possibility of a dream move to Barcelona or other top clubs is always on the horizon for promising young talents in the footballing world.

Former youth teammates Mateusz Szlenk and Nikolas Wróblewski discussed if he could do well at Barcelona and said on Sport TVP:

“There is a deficit in the defense line, I think he will be there in a few years and he will prove himself there,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior is a top player in the making and is highly rated back home, so we can understand why they believe he could be on the books of Barcelona soon.

However, he is a player we want and need to keep no matter what happens unless a high fee arrives or he struggles to develop further.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…