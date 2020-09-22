Arsenal man tipped to shine for Premier League new boys

Arsenal’s Calum Chambers will be a perfect fit for Premier League new boys, Leeds United, according to former Aston Villa man, Alan Hutton.

The Whites are struggling at the back this season. On their return to the Premier League, they have conceded seven goals in just two league games.

They had Brighton’s Ben White on-loan in their team last season and the impressive Englishman helped them greatly at the back.

They tried to sign him permanently this summer, but Brighton decided that they won’t sell him.

The Whites have been forced to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.

Chambers has now emerged as a transfer target for them and Hutton has backed the former Southampton man to shine at Elland Road.

The defender has been sidelined with an injury for a while now, but Hutton believes that Leeds need a defender that has Premier League experience and that makes Chambers the perfect signing for them.

Hutton told Football Insider: “He’s got experience, he’s played in big games for a big club, had a lot of Premier League experience and maybe that’s something that they need – a calming voice to get his foot on the ball.

“He can fill in at right-back, centre-half, he can do different roles so yeah, obviously losing White back to Brighton has not helped, I think he was one of their main players last season in the defence so to lose him was a huge blow.

“They’re still probably looking to fix that – I think Chambers coming in could help, whether he’s going to fix it on his own I’m not sure but he would definitely help.”