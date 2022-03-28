Arsenal man tipped to win Ballon D’or – Guess who?

Ex Chelsea man showers huge praise on current Arsenal man

Former Scottish international and Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has expressed his clear admiration for Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney.

The Scotsman who joined Arsenal in the summer of 2019, has been one of the better players at North London in the past few years.

His performances on the pitch and leadership qualities off it has made him the perfect candidate for the captaincy position at the Emirates Stadium.

Nevin, who made 119 appearances for Chelsea, said that the Arsenal man is “good enough to join any club,” following the reports linking Tierney to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Only three full-backs have made 20+ Premier League appearances this season and been dribbled past fewer than 10 times: ◉ 1 – Kieran Tierney

◉ 9 – Tariq Lamptey

◉ 9 – Kyle Walker-Peters No way past KT. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q7eCkwHk8u — Squawka (@Squawka) March 26, 2022

“If he did join Real Madrid then I’m convinced he would have no problem fitting in there: he wouldn’t need time to settle or adjust,” he told the Glasgow Times. “Kieran’s good enough to join any club in the world and hit the ground running.”

Few Arsenal fans would disagree with the above statement. Ever since his arrival almost three years ago, the 24-year-old has been a breath of fresh air.

There’s no point in arguing with the fact that the former Celtic man is one of the most rounded full backs in Europe at the moment.

There are few left backs in the world who are as effective as him not just defensively but offensively too.

Kieran Tierney scored and was named man of the match following Scotland’s 1-1 draw with Poland last night. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/eSIhURnBpK — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) March 25, 2022

Nevin did not put a full stop there. The former striker continued, “I genuinely believe he can go on to win the Ballon d’Or. Only one defender – Fabio Cannavarro, who captained the Italian World Cup-winning side in 2006 – has ever won that prize but it’s not impossible for KT to emulate him.”

With the Scottish international just 24, you can only wonder when he will reach his full potential. Arsenal will certainly want to see his best years at North London.

But keeping their star man at home base might prove to be a difficult task if the Gunners don’t qualify for the Champions League this season.

A lot is on the line. The club’s faithful would not just be hoping for a place in Europe this season but a place on the most prestigious stage.

A stage where they last performed on all the way back in 2017.

Yash Bisht