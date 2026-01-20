Declan Rice is enjoying an outstanding season at Arsenal and is widely regarded as one of the driving forces behind the club’s push for major honours. The midfielder has become central to their ambitions of winning both the Premier League and the Champions League, delivering performances that continue to justify the faith the club has placed in him.

Arsenal considers him an essential figure, and he reinforces that belief every time he steps onto the pitch. His influence extends across all phases of play, combining leadership with consistency and ensuring that standards remain high within the squad. Mikel Arteta continues to work tirelessly to keep the team performing at its peak, and Rice has become one of the clearest examples of that collective progress.

Influence on Arsenal’s title ambitions

As a team, Arsenal have established a reputation as one of the most difficult opponents in the competition. Their organisation, intensity and technical quality have set them apart, yet individual excellence remains crucial in decisive moments. Rice has frequently been the player who rises to that challenge, shaping matches through his composure and authority.

The squad contains many outstanding performers, but there is a sense that Rice’s presence offers something uniquely reassuring. His commitment and competitive nature reflect the values Arteta seeks to instil, and his contributions have often provided the platform for important victories. Arsenal is fortunate to have a player capable of influencing both tempo and outcome with equal assurance.

Ballon d’Or recognition and international prospects

Beyond team success, Rice’s form has also elevated him into contention for individual honours. As he continues to guide Arsenal through a season rich in promise, he is strengthening his case for recognition at the highest level. With the World Cup approaching in the summer, he could also play a defining role for England, further enhancing his standing on the global stage.

According to Talk Sport, Rice now leads the rankings in the race for the Ballon d’Or. The report states that if the award were decided today, he would emerge as the winner, an indication of the esteem in which his performances are currently held. Such recognition would represent a remarkable achievement, reflecting both personal excellence and Arsenal’s resurgence.

With multiple trophies still within reach, Rice remains focused on collective success rather than accolades. Yet his impact is impossible to ignore. Should Arsenal fulfil their ambitions, his influence may well be remembered as one of the defining features of a season that reshapes the club’s modern history.