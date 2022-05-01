Arsenal man to commit his future to the club amidst interest from the Premier League

Cedric Soares will remain at Arsenal despite having interest from other clubs.

The Portuguese full-back has been playing regular football at Arsenal in recent weeks because the club’s first choice, Takehiro Tomiyasu, has been injured.

He has contributed to Arsenal’s recent wins, and he now wants to stay and help them achieve more.

When Tomi is fit, he would struggle to play, and clubs around the Premier League know this.

They are now looking to lure him away from the Emirates. However, a report via The Sun claims the defender has no interest in leaving Arsenal.

Mega-rich Newcastle United is one of the clubs interested in signing him, yet the report claims he will stay under Mikel Arteta.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soares has shown improved form in recent weeks, and he deserves more chances to remain at Arsenal.

The full-back is one of the important squad members that we have now, and he should enjoy the fruits of his contribution if we qualify for the Champions League.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta Full pre-game press conference ahead of West Ham