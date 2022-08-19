Arsenal man to reject Italian club and wait for La Liga move

Hector Bellerin wants out of Arsenal before this transfer window closes after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates.

The Spaniard spent the last campaign on loan at Real Betis and he did well, which attracted the attention of some clubs.

He wants to return to the Seville side and Barcelona is also interested in a move for him.

One thing both clubs have in common is that they are struggling financially, at least on paper.

He has no preference among them, but their inability to make their move soon has opened the door for other clubs to look to add him to their squad.

Udinese has emerged as his latest suitor and they are keen to get the transfer sorted soon.

However, a report on Sport claims the full-back has zero interest in joining them.

Instead, he prefers to move to Spain and he will wait for either Barcelona or Betis to move for him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin wants to move back to Spain, and that means we face the risk of not making any money from his departure.

Because his preferred suitors are struggling financially, we run a real chance of having to allow him to leave as a free agent one year before his deal expires.

