Arsenal man told he can leave before the transfer window closes

Mikel Arteta has told Sead Kolasinac that he can leave Arsenal before the close of this transfer window, according to TeamTalk.

The Bosnian has been at Arsenal since 2017 and he remains one of the club’s most important players.

He has, however, got a new competition in the person of Kieran Tierney and it seems that the Scotsman’s form will push Kolasinac out of the Emirates.

Kolasinac is Arsenal’s second natural left-back, but he has watched as Arsenal has used the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Bukayo Saka in that position under Arteta.

He has been used as a left centre-back also, however, the Gunners have now signed Pablo Mari and Gabriel Magalhaes who are naturals in that position.

He has interest from West Ham and a number of German teams including Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen. But the report claims that he is keen to remain in London, which gives West Ham the advantage in the race for his signature.

He joined Arsenal for free in 2017, but the Gunners will look to get some money from his sale as they look to gather cash for their other transfer targets as well.

Tierney missed Arsenal’s game against West Ham and the Bosnian had to play, but it remains unclear if that will delay his transfer away from Arsenal.