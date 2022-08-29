Arsenal man took a £2.5m pay cut to leave the club

Nicolas Pepe has just left Arsenal to join Nice on loan after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates.

The winger struggled to show his best form at the home of the Gunners, and they wanted to offload him.

Nice is one of a few clubs that was prepared to take a chance on him and now he will spend this campaign with them.

The winger was one of Arsenal’s highest earners when he moved to the Emirates, so it was hard for the Gunners to find a suitor that will pay all his wages.

The Athletic says he agreed to take a pay cut to move back to Ligue 1. Nice pay 50% of his salariy, Arsenal pays 25% and he has forgone the other 25% to make the move happen.

This is a desperate bid from the Ivorian to play regularly again after his struggles at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has been a poor buy from us and it is unbelievable that we broke our transfer record to sign him.

Thankfully, the people in charge of making signings for us now are making better decisions, thanks to their relationship with Mikel Arteta.

The gaffer will want to continue buying outstanding players, and we might sign a replacement for Pepe.