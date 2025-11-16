Arsenal, Man United and Dortmund eye move for Dutch midfielder

Arsenal are among a number of Premier League clubs keeping an eye on Dutch midfielder Quinten Timber ahead of a potential move. The Gunners have taken a proactive approach to strengthening the squad since Andrea Berta arrived and this can be illustrated by recent transfer business and timely contract renewals. The club’s summer recruitment drive has been a major catalyst in fuelling their title charge, with Mikel Arteta able to keep the squad competitive despite a raft of injuries. With the January transfer window less than six weeks away, the Gunners have now been linked with a surprise name to further shore up their midfield options.

As per CaughtOffside, Arsenal are among several clubs monitoring Jurrien Timber’s twin brother, Quinten. Currently at Feyenoord, the Dutchman is approaching the end of his contract and a number of teams have taken notice. Along with Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham are two other Premier League sides in the mix for his signature. That said, Borussia Dortmund are reportedly leading the race and could accelerate talks in January if Feyenoord decide to cash in. With his deal expiring next summer, the Dutch club may prefer to avoid losing him on a free. Interestingly, this is not the first time Arsenal have been linked with the midfielder, with the reference report noting that he was on the club’s radar when they signed his brother.

Would Arsenal really add another midfielder?

Given how stacked Arsenal’s midfield currently is, a new addition in that area feels unlikely in my opinion – also, after much digging, I can find no other reports of said Arsenal interest from any reputable sources. Things can change quickly of course, but that is the picture as it stands. Perhaps the Gunners are already considering long term options for Christian Nørgaard, a player who is approaching the twilight of his career. A new face in midfield could also become necessary if Mikel Merino continues to excel in his auxiliary number nine role.

One to watch, but not a priority

Quinten Timber is clearly attracting interest across Europe and the Premier League, but whether Arsenal make a firm move remains to be seen. For now, it feels more like forward planning than a pressing priority.

Your thoughts?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…