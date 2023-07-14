Arsenal & Man United Women among clubs in pursuit of Portuguese international Tatiana Pinto

Arsenal & Man United among clubs in pursuit of Portuguese international Tatiana Pinto by Michelle

Last month we reported that both PSG and Arsenal were interested in signing 29 year year old Portuguese international midfielder Tatiana Pinto.

The Lionesses played a pre-Women’s World Cup friendly against Portugal on 1st July, at Stadium MK. It was a good match to see the Lionesses in action, without Leah Williamson & Beth Mead. It was also a good opportunity to watch Portuguese international Tatiana Pinto in action.

Tatiana is currently in Australia & New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, where she will be representing Portugal. Several clubs are reported to be interested in signing this goal-scoring midfielder. Arsenal, PSG, Manchester United, Brighton and Orlando Pride. Orlando Pride is the club where Brazil Women’s captain and Arsenal centre-back, Rafaelle, recently transferred. It certainly sounds like Tatiana has plenty of options.. watch out for her at the World Cup!

Arsenal Women have been very active in the summer transfer window with 6 new signings, 3 departures, 8 new contracts & 5 rumours, including Tatiana Pinto.

Arsenal are believed to still be very much in the market for an exceptional midfielder, and a centre-back to replace Rafaelle. Tatiana Pinto would seem to fit the bill perfectly. What are your thoughts?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

