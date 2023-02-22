Arsenal man urged to leave the Emirates for more playing time

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has been urged to leave the Gunners so that he can get regular game time.

The American has been the second choice at the Emirates since he joined Arsenal and it is hard for him to displace Aaron Ramsdale.

Turner was his country’s first choice at the World Cup and did very well in goal for them and he insisted he was coming to challenge for the first-team spot when he moved to the Emirates.

But Mikel Arteta trusts Ramsdale and Turner can only play more games when the Englishman is unfit or unavailable.

Brad Friedel has now urged him to leave. The former PL goalkeeper said via the Daily Mail:

‘I think that Matt, no matter what, even though Arsenal are an incredible club, has to find consistent football somewhere. This season, fine, but if he’s not going to be the number one he has got to go.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Turner did well at the World Cup and can argue that he deserves to get more game time at the Emirates.

However, Ramsdale is much better and should retain his place in the league matches, while Turner settles for the cup games.

Hopefully, he will continue in goal in the latter stages of the Europa League and do well for us.

