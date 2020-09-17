Arsenal man wants to fight for his place despite interest elsewhere

Rob Holding is not looking to leave Arsenal this summer anymore because he wants to stay and fight for a place in Mikel Arteta’s side, according to reports.

The Englishman started Arsenal’s game against Liverpool in the Community Shield and their first Premier League game of the season against Fulham.

The Gunners have signed Gabriel Magalhaes and they also have William Saliba to select this season after he finished his loan spell at Saint Etienne.

They had made Holding available for transfer earlier in this window with Newcastle United and West Ham looking to sign him.

However, his fine showing in the games he has played this season has prompted Mikel Arteta to have a change of mind, according to Express Sports.

Despite Arteta claiming that he has told the Englishman that he will be staying at the Emirates, reports have continued to link him with a move away.

Sun Sports is reporting now that the 24-year-old has decided to stay put and he will reject offers to leave Arsenal for a loan switch to any other team.

The Gunners have a wealth of centre-backs to choose from this season, but Holding has made himself one of their most impressive options and Arteta is likely to be happy to keep him.