Arsenal man wants to finish his career at the club

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale wants to finish his career at the club as he reflects on his last two teams.

Ramsdale joined the Gunners from Sheffield United, whom he spent just a season with.

The Blades signed him from Bournemouth and he left both clubs after they were relegated from the Premier League.

Not all Arsenal fans liked that their club went to the championship to add him to their squad, but Ramsdale has been a fantastic addition to the group.

After winning the Goalkeeper of the Year award at the London Football Awards, the Englishman insisted he hopes to spend a longer time at Arsenal, probably until the end of his career.

He said via Metro Sport:

‘It was a difficult period moving club to club, even before that going on loan, I never imagined leaving Bournemouth after a year, I never imagined leaving Sheffield United after a year.

‘But this is a place now where I can see myself for 10, 12, 15 years. That’s the aim, that’s the goal, that’s the aim to stay at the top for that amount of time.

‘Hopefully, I’ll never have to leave and I’ll become a real hero and legend at this football club.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

After the inconsistency and clangers of Bernd Leno, Ramsdale has been a good addition to our squad and a serious upgrade to the German.

He is not perfect, but the goalie is one reason we have won several games this season, as he pulls off some ridiculous saves to keep us in matches.

