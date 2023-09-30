Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal man was never tempted by the prospect of working with Guardiola

In the last transfer window, Declan Rice was at the center of a transfer tug-of-war between Arsenal and Manchester City. Arsenal had expressed their interest in the midfielder well before the previous season ended, but they faced difficulties in reaching an agreement with West Ham for his signature.

Seizing the opportunity, Manchester City entered the picture and attempted to hijack the transfer of the former Chelsea youth player. However, their offer was swiftly rejected by West Ham.

Arsenal continued their pursuit, eventually submitting a substantial bid to secure the services of Declan Rice. The midfielder has proven to be an exceptional addition to the Gunners since his arrival.

Although Bayern Munich also expressed interest in signing Rice, a report from Mirror Football suggests that Rice had no inclination to make a move to Munich or Manchester, despite the appeal of working with Pep Guardiola. His preference had always been to join Arsenal, and he eventually achieved his wish when the clubs reached an agreement for his transfer to the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a very important signing for us and could be why we succeed in the next few seasons.

The midfielder has shown his class on the books of West Ham before now and we expect him to remain one of the top players in the Premier League.

