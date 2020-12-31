Arsenal man will become one of the first signings of the Laporta Barcelona era

Todofichajes says that Joan Laporta will make Hector Bellerin his first signing if he wins the Barcelona presidential elections.

Bellerin has been at Arsenal since 2011, but he has consistently been linked with a return to Barcelona where he was developed in their La Masia academy.

He is one of the experienced players at Arsenal and a part of the club’s leadership group.

However, Laporta wants him to finally return home and he will get the chance to do that if he wins the election.

The Catalans have been struggling on the pitch this season, with Ronald Koeman overseeing a transition period at the Spanish side.

Their presidential elections will be held next year, and they will probably not have the chance to sign him next month.

Arsenal will love to sell him at the right price with the right-back now one of the injury-prone and inconsistent players at the club.

The report adds that Laporta will be ready to spend as much as 25m euros on his signature.

Arsenal bolstered their options last summer, and they will probably make changes to their team again when the transfer window opens at the end of this season.

The fee from the sale of Bellerin would go a long way in helping them solve their financial problems.