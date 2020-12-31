Arsenal man will become one of the first signings of the Laporta Barcelona era

Todofichajes says that Joan Laporta will make Hector Bellerin his first signing if he wins the Barcelona presidential elections.
Bellerin has been at Arsenal since 2011, but he has consistently been linked with a return to Barcelona where he was developed in their La Masia academy.
He is one of the experienced players at Arsenal and a part of the club’s leadership group.
However, Laporta wants him to finally return home and he will get the chance to do that if he wins the election.
The Catalans have been struggling on the pitch this season, with Ronald Koeman overseeing a transition period at the Spanish side.
Their presidential elections will be held next year, and they will probably not have the chance to sign him next month.
Arsenal will love to sell him at the right price with the right-back now one of the injury-prone and inconsistent players at the club.
The report adds that Laporta will be ready to spend as much as 25m euros on his signature.
Arsenal bolstered their options last summer, and they will probably make changes to their team again when the transfer window opens at the end of this season.
The fee from the sale of Bellerin would go a long way in helping them solve their financial problems.
5 Comments
Thank heaven’s.
As much as I would like to see bellerin stay i would be happy for him to move to Barcelona and maybe win major honours
I think he’s stayed too long and would be happy for him to go (best of luck to him) but I think we should hold on until the summer unless we get a very good offer that could be used to improve immediately. No need to take that risk.
I find it difficult to believe that Barca would have Bellerin on their shopping list, but if they have , a bid of 25m euros would seem to me eminently acceptable.Contrary to the terms of your final paragraph Martin, I do not accept that 25m would go a long way to solving our financial problems, but it would be a step in the right direction.I chose to highlight the financial aspect, because over the course of the next few years we are going to incur huge losses on a number of players,such as Mustafi, Socratis,Torreria, perhaps Xhaka, and last but not least Pepe.Given his form with Arsenal I very much doubt if another Club would buy him for more than 25m which would create in itself a book loss of roughly 45m.Our Accounts for this year and next will make dismal reading, but then again the impact of the Pandemic will hit virtually every other professional Club in this Country and beyond.
I’m not sure why Arsenal would sell him as he as been one of our best performers this season ,a mainstay in the side for Arteta.
He’s really improved and can see him getting better.
Still only 25 so still to hit his prime years