Arsenal man will play at the World Cup despite being snubbed recently insists pundit

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell, is convinced Gabriel Martinelli will be in the Brazil squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Brazilian national team has a large pool of top talents to choose from ahead of the World Cup and it will be a tough decision for their manager to pick his squad.

Martinelli has recently broken into the team, but there is a limit to the number of players each nation can take to the competition.

This means there would be a lot of heartbreak when Tite names his squad, but Campbell is convinced Martinelli will be called up.

He tells Football Insider:

“I think Martinelli for me is certain to go to the World Cup, I really do.

“Look at the way he has started the season. Martinelli has really played his way into the reckoning. He is adding goals to his game.

“Tite knows what he has got in the locker.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli has been delivering mature performance in this campaign and his all-round game has improved.

This has made him a fixture on the Arsenal team so far, but playing for Brazil is different.

They have the best players in different leagues across the world, so he must remain in top form to earn a place on the team.