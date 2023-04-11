Arsenal man will refuse to go out on loan again

Arsenal faces a big summer and will have to make a decision on the future of several of their loanees.

The Gunners sent a number of players out on a temporary spell and will welcome most of them back at the end of this season.

Considering the current squad is on the cusp of winning the Premier League, it is hard to see them change much in the summer. This means some of the loanees will simply struggle to play when they return.

One man who will not want to stay on the bench is Reims’ loanee Folarin Balogun after his superb season in France.

The youngster is already well into double figures for goals in the French top flight and several clubs want to add him to their squad.

The Athletic reveals he will not agree to leave on loan again when he returns and Arsenal must give him first-team chances or sell him.

According to multiple reports, he has several suitors around the continent, with AC Milan strongly interested in the youngster.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is obvious that Balogun will not want to remain on our books if he is not guaranteed regular game time.

The youngster has been one of the best young players in France this season and deserves to keep playing often.