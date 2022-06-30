Arsenal man will wait for his preferred suitor no matter how long it takes

Hector Bellerin is holding out for a return to Real Betis despite interest from other clubs.
The full-back spent the last campaign on loan at the Spanish club, and it was a very successful season.
Ideally, that should help Arsenal auction him and make some good money from his sale.
Betis wants him back, but they cannot meet Arsenal’s asking price, neither can they continue paying his current wages.
This has been a problem, yet Bellerin has insisted he will only leave the Emirates to return to the Seville club.
Marca reports that he will keep training with the Gunners in preseason, while ignoring the interest of other suitors.
His hope is that Betis will put their financial house in order and raise enough cash to come back for him.
No matter how long it takes, he will wait because a return to the Benito Villamarín Stadium is what he wants.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Bellerin is clearly in the mood to spoil our plans to make as much money from his sale as possible.
The defender has been at the Emirates for over a decade, and he should want to do things in a better way.
But we cannot force him to join another club against his wish, which means we might eventually settle for whatever Betis can offer to us.
“He should want to do things in a better way”?
What exactly should he do?
He has a year left on his legally binding contract and has been told he is no longer wanted by the club.
He has always been a model professional and never caused the club any problems.
The major injury he sustained while playing for the club has seen him unable to return to the form that has kept him at the club for, I believe, eleven years.
The club sent him out on loan, where he performed in such a way, the loan club want him to stay, but they cannot afford him.
That’s where he wants to end his career it seems, so he has decided to honour his contract and stay at the club, being the professional player he has always been.
The fact that the club do not want his services now, is not Hector’s decision and I am sure he will make himself available, remain fully fit and be prepared to give his all for the club he has served so well.
The club value him at xxx and they should not be blackmailed by Real Betis and use Hector in whatever way they see as helping the club.
After all, they are paying his salary… and I fully expect Hector to act accordingly.
@ken1945
Very well put. Thank you very much for this…