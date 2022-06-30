Arsenal man will wait for his preferred suitor no matter how long it takes

Hector Bellerin is holding out for a return to Real Betis despite interest from other clubs.

The full-back spent the last campaign on loan at the Spanish club, and it was a very successful season.

Ideally, that should help Arsenal auction him and make some good money from his sale.

Betis wants him back, but they cannot meet Arsenal’s asking price, neither can they continue paying his current wages.

This has been a problem, yet Bellerin has insisted he will only leave the Emirates to return to the Seville club.

Marca reports that he will keep training with the Gunners in preseason, while ignoring the interest of other suitors.

His hope is that Betis will put their financial house in order and raise enough cash to come back for him.

No matter how long it takes, he will wait because a return to the Benito Villamarín Stadium is what he wants.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin is clearly in the mood to spoil our plans to make as much money from his sale as possible.

The defender has been at the Emirates for over a decade, and he should want to do things in a better way.

But we cannot force him to join another club against his wish, which means we might eventually settle for whatever Betis can offer to us.

