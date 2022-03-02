Arsenal man will want a long-term deal reckons Kevin Campbell

Kevin Campbell claims Alexandre Lacazette will not want a short-term contract to extend his deal at Arsenal.

The Frenchman will be out of contract at the end of this season and he has been an important player for the club recently.

Arsenal has made him their stand-in captain until the end of the season, but he has not been offered a new deal by the club.

The former Lyon man remains a key part of Mikel Arteta’s squad and his fine performances in recent weeks have brought about calls for him to be retained.

Considering their experience with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal might not want to hand him more than a one-year deal.

However, former Gunners, Campbell believes he would turn down a short-term deal.

He tells Football Insider: “Lacazette is going to want a long-term contract. He is getting to that age. I have been there and it is about security.

“Nobody could question his commitment and love for the club. His contract is up at the end of the season and he is putting in 100 per cent every game which is brilliant to see.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has been one of the finest players in our books in recent seasons and he has done well as a replacement for Aubameyang in the starting XI and as the club’s leader.

However, we have been unlucky with offering 30+ players new long-term deals and we need to learn from our previous experiences.

