Arsenal manager Arteta reveals fresh injury concern for defender

Mikel Arteta revealed that Oleksandr Zinchenko has suffered another setback on his road to recovery after Arsenal’s victory over Liverpool yesterday.

The Spanish boss opted to name Takehiro Tomiyasu at left-back in the absence of the Ukrainian, with Kieran Tierney having played 70 minutes of the Europa League clash in midweek, and the manager confirmed that Zinchenko had in fact had a setback. The former Man City defender was missing from training earlier in the week, but was thought to have returned to full training in the run up to the big game, but it wasn’t to be.

Arteta said after the match, as quoted in the Mirror: “He had again another muscle injury and we’ll see how it is in the next few days.”

Tierney is yet to prove his fitness it seems, which makes Zinchenko’s injury a cause for concern. Tomiyasu was in top form on Sunday however which eases the burden, but it sounds like the Ukranian should be back available again in the near future regardless.

Patrick

——————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta talk about the incredible win over Liverpool.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids