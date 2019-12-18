Arsenal managerial target not best pleased at snub

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly disappointed at Arsenal snub.
Arsenal is set to name Mikel Arteta as their next permanent manager, but they could have gone for another manager. Reports linking managerial targets to the Gunners’ also linked veteran managers, Carlo Ancelotti and Max Allegri.
The former is set to become the next Everton manager, but he is reportedly shocked that he wasn’t given the Arsenal job.
Sportwitness quotes an Italian report which claims that Ancelotti was keen on the Arsenal job and he was disappointed that the Gunners snubbed him for Mikel Arteta.
“Carlo Ancelotti will go to Everton in the Premier League unless there are some sensational surprises,” he told 7 Gold’s Il Processo show, relayed by Arena Napoli.
“The agreement is now complete between the now ex-coach and the English club: within a few days, it could be official news. Carlo Ancelotti was also disappointed because his first choice was Arsenal.
“Arsenal, after having contacted Carlo Ancelotti and found a principle of agreement, then pulled back, preferring Arteta.
“After the exemption from Naples, Ancelotti suffered another setback, the Gunners’ decision knocked him off his feet. Carletto will go to Everton anyway.
“He will soon meet Aurelio De Laurentiis. The president has to free him before letting him go to Everton. There should be no problems also because De Laurentiis has every intention of saving some money on Carletto’s engagement.”
Arteta has no senior managerial experience, but he has been Pep Guardiola’s assistant as they won the last two Premier League titles.
Arsenal knows that they are taking a gamble by naming Arteta as their next manager, but the Gunners have been impressed by how he has assisted Guardiola, especially in terms of players’ development.
I firmly believe Arsenal will have made the right choice at last. As an arch realist though I do not expect fantasy miracles and top four, or top six this season. But I no longer fear a relegation battle with Arteta in charge. Until we get a virtually whole new defnece and most of a new midfield we wil not be in the top strata . But all in good time,as Arteta is the right choice. Though as of right now he is not, or not yet at least, our official head coach.
Jon you and I lately we have the same views regarding Arteta.
I just hope others come to see the truth also that this season is a write off already and we just need to support Arteta while he Figures out everything he can before next season kicks off.
Also I’m not expecting him to turn things around within a year.
As long as he doesn’t make the same mistakes Emery kept on making then we’ll be patient. All the best to him
Spot on, Eddie 👍
Yo Sue, I know Arteta wasn’t your choice. I hope You give him time the way you gave Emery time
😀😀
Yo 😜 Oh for sure, Eddie! I’m actually looking forward to it. Here’s to the next chapter, hey? 👍
You said it Eddie. I will not be moaning if he has a poor start, as anything else is a bonus, not an expectation. He needs an almost total clear out, NOT sticking plasters and that takes time. Esp with Kroenke dragging us under financially by spending only peanuts.
Jon-I clearly recall reading your words as I was driving back from Anfield after our annual hammering by the Scousers.It went something along the lines of “ I have never been so confident that Emery was the right choice of Manager”.Remember that comment? Just got ripped apart because of the most ridiculously ineffective tactics and line-up, Emery being slaughtered for his quite obvious inefficiencies,yet you somehow called it differently. For a few weeks anyway.Then it was an embarrassing about turn by you and yoybcame back to reality and realised what a ridiculous comment you spouted in the first place.
So let’s hope Arteta prevents that happening for you again.But being such a realist who clearly only deals in facts, you know that
Phil, Shame you could not do a you turn when reality dawned as it did for me, with your silly defending of Ozil who is conning you, Ken and several others but who is now mostly scorned on here and booed last home game as you well know but refuse to admit. Phil, we all make mistakes in judgement but only the most stubborn fans and anti realists keep making the same mistake year after year. Something you and Ken have in common with Emery I’d say. And Wenger in his last several years! I learn from my mistakes – and remember I was once an OZIL fan too – but I learned better and I change my view when the overwhelming evidence shows me I was wrong. Shame you don’t do the same! IF ONLY YOU DID, WE WOULD GET ONE SO MUCH BETTER BUT I JUST HATE SELF FOOLING.
Well then Jon, after you have read my reply to the AW financial post, I hope to see you admit that you got that one wrong!!
Regarding Ozil and the city match, there is another take on his being substituted you know – could it be that freddie was being booed for doing it?
I have no idea, because there were also cheers, as you fail to admit.
My take on his performance against city? Awful, diabolical, waste of money, useless…and that applies to every single other player (bar Leno a great buy), so why single one player out from an awful performance?? Oh of course, the salary!
By the way, I’m with the views on Arteta, we must get behind him, the club is disintigrating before our very eyes.
I don’t believe Ancelotti said that and of the two i prefer Arteta but they were about 25 and 27 on my list of candidates.
Had to read through just to see if there was a direct quote from the man. So, some unknown quantity makes a gossip claim about someone and you deemed it fit to bring it here. So much for click bait.
Admin what’s with all these adverts that pop up and spoil what your reading, it’s 💩 and puts people off
John 0711, IT MAKES MONEY FOR THE SITE AND MAKES IT VIABLE TO RUN. Ever wondered exactly why so many separate articles constantly appear? Well now you know! We all need to make a living and so does this site and those who run it.
Since Arteta is looking to be the preferred candidate of the influential Arsenal director Josh Kroenke, and the three Arsenal hierarchy bosses of: Venkatesham, Sanlehii and Edu. And with most Gooners giving their backing to appointing him to happen without first give it a serious 2nd thought justarsenalnews buying into the appointment of Arteta by Arsenal as the next Gunners head coach to take appointing him as head coach on the face value. I must say I am amassed.
,Well since the decision by the Arsenal hierarchy bosses to appoint Arteta as the club’s head coach is vigorously being pursued and looking to have become the voice of the majority of the Gooners, The Arsenal hierarchy may go ahead to announce the arrival of Arteta to the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners head coach then.
But let alone, I would have preferred it if the Arsenal hierarchy exercise constraints to be patient to not rush into naming Arteta as the Gunners head coach soon after their sacking Unai Emery as the Gunners head coach. But keep Freddie Ljungberg whom they’ve recently appointed as the Gunners interim head coach in the role till the end of the season. After which they could decide to confirm him as the club’s substantive head coach or employ a new one to takeover the reign of head coach at the club. If Ljungberg is given what he needs in coaching personnel of his choice and sign for him the 4 – 5 players he said he has identified for Arsenal to sign in the next January widow, I think Ljungberg with him being equipped very well by Arsenal will not disappoint but appoint to take the club to the next level of getting a PL top-four place table finish at the end of this season’s campaign. And also will head coached the Gunners to lift the Europa League Cup for the first time for Arsenal as Winners.
