Arsenal man’s betting investigation could link him to Albania criminal gang

The investigation into Granit Xhaka’s controversial yellow card against Leeds United in December could link him to a criminal gang in Albania.
The Swiss midfielder was booked late in the game for time wasting and authorities had to investigate the booking because there was a suspicious amount of bets placed on it happening.
A report on The Daily Mail claims the investigators are now investigating a possible criminal conspiracy.
It claims Alban Jusufi, a Swedish-Albanian striker given a five-year ban for match-fixing by the Swedish courts in 2017, also placed a huge amount of bets on the midfielder getting booked in the game.
The report also claims huge sums were placed on the outcome in the cryptocurrency markets in Albania, and authorities may have found evidence to link him to a crime syndicate.
Just Arsenal Opinion
This investigation is getting too deep and it might dig up a part of Xhaka’s life that the midfielder doesn’t want to be in the open.
We need him to stay focused for this new season and this investigation could prove to be a distraction.
However, he is an experienced player and should do his job well when he is picked to play.
It may dig up a part of his life that *he* doesn’t want to be in the open, but if it turns out that all these cards were for this kind of reason, then all Arsenal supporters should certainly want it out in the open.
This would be just about the worst reason for Arsenal to have been playing with 10 men so often.
The very existence of betting on this kind of thing leaves a sour taste as well.
Couldn’t agree more but we need to wait to see if he is implicated because initially he wasn’t.
Question marks over Xhaka and Partey but both could be totally innocent.
Innocent until proven guilty. If I was a betting man, I do bet that Xhaka to be carded every game due to the way he plays. And for the alleged Partey case, the allegation for June 2021 has been dropped remaining the allegations for April 2021 and June 2022. His bail has also been extended from August to October. Let’s see how each case develops.