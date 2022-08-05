Arsenal man’s betting investigation could link him to Albania criminal gang

The investigation into Granit Xhaka’s controversial yellow card against Leeds United in December could link him to a criminal gang in Albania.

The Swiss midfielder was booked late in the game for time wasting and authorities had to investigate the booking because there was a suspicious amount of bets placed on it happening.

A report on The Daily Mail claims the investigators are now investigating a possible criminal conspiracy.

It claims Alban Jusufi, a Swedish-Albanian striker given a five-year ban for match-fixing by the Swedish courts in 2017, also placed a huge amount of bets on the midfielder getting booked in the game.

The report also claims huge sums were placed on the outcome in the cryptocurrency markets in Albania, and authorities may have found evidence to link him to a crime syndicate.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This investigation is getting too deep and it might dig up a part of Xhaka’s life that the midfielder doesn’t want to be in the open.

We need him to stay focused for this new season and this investigation could prove to be a distraction.

However, he is an experienced player and should do his job well when he is picked to play.

