Eddie Nketiah was seen having a conversation with Sevilla’s sporting director, Víctor Orta, after Arsenal’s recent match against the Spanish side, which has fueled rumours of a potential summer transfer.

Nketiah is a significant player for Arsenal, serving as one of the team’s primary forwards alongside Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal secured a victory in their game against Sevilla, with Jesus delivering an impressive performance and showcasing why he is ahead of Nketiah in the pecking order.

If Arsenal were to bring in a new striker, it could potentially lead to the sale of Nketiah. The prospect of a move to Sevilla has been raised, with Estadio Deportivo reporting that Nketiah and Sevilla’s director had a post-game conversation. This interaction suggests that they may have a good rapport that could pave the way for a potential transfer to the Spanish club in the future.

Nketiah remains one of our first-team options, but we cannot rule out his departure because we need a better striker.

However, moving to Spain might be too risky for the Englishman and there is almost no chance Sevilla will match his current wages or pay him better money to play for them.

But his chat should not worry us because we will sell him for the right price to any suitor who can pay what we want.

