Arsenal man’s loan move set to be cancelled

Nottingham Forest is set to terminate Oleksandr Zinchenko’s loan spell, clearing the way for the Ukrainian defender to join Ajax. Zinchenko initially moved to Forest on loan from Arsenal in the summer in search of more regular playing time, which has been difficult to come by at the Emirates.

At Arsenal, he is currently the fourth-choice left back, limiting his opportunities significantly. While the loan to Forest was intended to provide him with more minutes on the pitch, he has similarly struggled for game time in the Premier League, prompting the decision for another move.

Loan move to Ajax

Ajax have expressed interest in acquiring Zinchenko for the remainder of the season, proposing a loan deal that would see them cover his wages. The defender is reportedly eager for the transfer and has communicated his desire to Arsenal, prompting discussions between all parties.

Arsenal, however, are understood to prefer a permanent transfer, given that Zinchenko’s contract is set to expire in June. Nottingham Forest’s role in the process is to release the player from his current loan agreement, allowing the move to proceed smoothly.

According to The Daily Mail, Forest is expected to finalise the termination within the next 24 hours, paving the way for Zinchenko to continue his career elsewhere, with Ajax being the most likely destination. Negotiations are ongoing, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal and the Dutch club can agree on the precise terms of the transfer in the coming days.

Next steps for the player

This potential move represents an important opportunity for Zinchenko to secure regular first-team football and maintain his form ahead of the next season. By joining Ajax, he would enter a squad where he is expected to play a more significant role, giving him the platform to demonstrate his abilities in a competitive environment.

The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the deal can be completed and whether Arsenal can reconcile their preference for a permanent sale with Ajax’s proposed loan arrangement. For Zinchenko, the transfer could offer the fresh start he has been seeking.