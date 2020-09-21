Arsenal man’s move his hinges on this happening first

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has an agreement with SS Napoli to join the Italians, however, his move is dependent on the future of Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Calcio Napoli.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates since Mikel Arteta became Arsenal’s manager.

The Gunners have signed Gabriel Magalhaes, and William Saliba has joined them after his loan spell at Saint Etienne last season.

These new arrivals make the competition for a place even fiercer at the Emirates and Sokratis has been told that he can leave.

The report claims that he has already agreed on a new deal with Napoli, but he will have to wait for the Italians to sell Koulibaly first before the transfer can be completed.

The Senegalese defender is attracting the attention of PSG and Manchester City, but neither side has reportedly put in an offer for him yet.

The report adds that Sokratis is also looking to get Arsenal to cancel the final year of his contract so that he can join the Italians as a free agent. With that request, he is looking to follow the lead of Henrikh Mkhitaryan who had his contract cancelled so that he can join AS Roma for free.