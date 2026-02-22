Arsenal News Gooner News

Arsenal man’s performance is set to earn him a huge bonus

Jakub Kiwior is exceeding expectations at FC Porto, where he joined on loan in the summer, and Arsenal are reportedly satisfied with his progress.

There appears to be little indication that the defender will be reintegrated into Arsenal’s first team plans, and Porto holds an option to make the transfer permanent. Based on current developments, that clause is widely expected to be activated.

Kiwior has played an important role in Porto’s strong domestic campaign, contributing to a season in which they have emerged as favourites to secure the league title. Their consistent performances have positioned them at the forefront of the title race, and momentum suggests they are well placed to convert that advantage into silverware in the coming months.

Financial Implications Of A Permanent Move

Arsenal’s satisfaction is not limited to the player’s form. A permanent transfer would generate a fee for the Gunners, providing financial benefit while allowing Kiwior to continue his development in an environment where he has become a regular contributor.

According to Sport Witness, the Polish defender earns approximately 1.7 million euros per season at Porto, with performance-related bonuses increasing his annual earnings to at least 2.5 million euros. Given the club’s impressive season, he is expected to meet the conditions required to secure those additional payments, particularly if Porto goes on to claim the league crown.

Arsenal Focused On Transfer Fee

From Arsenal’s perspective, the primary objective is to ensure that the agreed-upon clause for a permanent move is triggered. The club are understood to be content with the anticipated fee, believing it reflects appropriate value and justifies the decision to sanction the loan.

Should Porto formalise the transfer, it would represent a mutually beneficial outcome. Kiwior would continue to thrive in a competitive setting, while Arsenal would secure a financial return and clarity over their defensive plans moving forward.

