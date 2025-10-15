Arsenal man’s struggle continue as his country’s media is shocked by his form

Viktor Gyokeres continues to struggle on the international stage since moving to Arsenal. For the Sweden national team, he partners with Alexander Isak upfront, two of the Premier League’s most expensive strikers. Despite their individual talents, the Swedes are now facing the prospect of missing out on qualification for the next World Cup in North America.

This international window presented an opportunity for Sweden to revive their hopes of qualification, but it suffered a setback when Kosovo defeated them on home soil. Gyokeres was unable to make a meaningful impact during the match, failing to register a single shot on target, while Isak managed to take some attempts but was unable to score. Both attackers had previously demonstrated strong chemistry on the pitch, making it difficult for opposing defenders to track either of them during matches.

Struggles and Lost Connection

Since the start of the World Cup qualifiers, Gyokeres and Isak have struggled to maintain that connection. Their previously effective partnership has deteriorated, and Sweden now finds itself on the verge of missing out on a place at the next World Cup. This decline in form has drawn criticism from supporters and analysts alike, who had high expectations for the team’s attacking duo.

As one publication stated via Give Me Sport, “Sweden needed Viktor at his best for this crucial World Cup qualifying match. But he didn’t have it in decisive moments.” The quote underscores the disappointment surrounding Gyokeres’ recent performances and highlights the importance of his contributions in key matches.

Implications for Sweden and Gyokeres

The continued struggles of Sweden’s forwards have raised concerns about the team’s ability to perform under pressure in critical fixtures. For Gyokeres, the international stage has proved challenging, and questions remain regarding his capacity to replicate the promise he has shown at club level with Arsenal. The failure to convert opportunities and rediscover the previous chemistry with Isak has placed the team in a precarious position, with qualification hanging in the balance.

Looking ahead, Sweden will need to address these attacking issues if they are to compete effectively and secure a spot in the next World Cup. For Gyokeres, there is an urgent need to regain form and confidence, both for his country and to maintain his reputation as one of the Premier League’s rising forwards.

