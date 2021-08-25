Arsenal’s first League Cup 2nd round in 26 years, will they advance?

Arsenal will face West Brom in the Carabao Cup second round this evening and it is the first time in 26 years that they will join the competition at this early stage.

The Gunners are traditionally one of England’s biggest clubs and have finished in the European places for much of the last three decades.

However, they finished 8th last season and couldn’t secure European football, which has forced them to join the competition at this stage.

The Gunners have made a poor start to this campaign and are yet to score a goal in their two competitive games against Brentford and Chelsea so far. I think we can write us off from getting anywhere in the League this season, but we should expect them to have a serious attempt at least as we have no European football to distract us.

The match against West Brom will be a tough one, but it offers them the chance to get some goals and a morale-boosting win.

The Times claims that Mikel Arteta will not gamble with his team selection and the Spaniard will field a very strong side for the match

He could also offer a second debut to Martin Odegaard and a debut to Aaron Ramsdale in goal.

But I do believe that Arteta will field a lot of young players to save our stars for the weekend match against Man City and this is my Predicted line-up…

Ramsdale

Cedric Chambers Mari Tavares

Lokonga Elneny

Saka Odegaard Martinelli

Balogun

I would expect Aubameyang to get a a cameo this evening also, to see how well he has recovered from Covid and to see if he can start against City, and I think that Lokonga and Elneny and our other fringe players could profit from the extra minutes also.

This team should have more than enough to take control of the clash with the Championship side, and I imagine that we will get to see some more of our young talent come in off the bench also.

Based on the likelihood that Arteta does field a strong team then you have to believe that the lads will advance to the third round this evening and will go on make a real effort at winning this trophy.

What do you think? Will we advance?