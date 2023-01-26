Arsenal match becomes the most-watched in the USA

Arsenal’s match against Manchester United broke the record for viewership in the United States of America.

The Gunners have had a very good season and have spent most of the campaign atop the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s side remains one tough team to face, but United is also making serious progress under Erik Ten Hag.

The Dutchman has turned them from underachievers to one of the strongest sides in the league this term.

In the build-up to the game, both clubs had been in terrific form and either team could have come out on top

The game lived up to its expectations and was a spectacular match, with many fans tuning in to watch it.

A report in the Daily Mail reveals NBC said 1.92 million viewers tuned in to watch the fixture across different platforms, which is a new record for football viewership in the country.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering United and Arsenal are owned by Americans and football is fast becoming a popular sport in the United States, this is not so much of a surprise.

Fans will want to watch the best fixtures and that game was arguably the most exciting match of the weekend.

Arsenal will now look to keep building on their recent run of form.

