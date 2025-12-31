Arsenal match fine setpiece record that has stood for 30 years

Arsenal and set pieces appearing in the same sentence rarely come as a surprise, but their effectiveness in this area continues to set them apart. The Gunners faced Aston Villa in their final game of 2025, and in keeping with recent tradition, one of their goals came from a set piece. Crucially, it was the opening goal of the match, setting the tone for a dominant performance.

While few observers would have been shocked by the nature of the goal, Gabriel’s header carried historic significance. That moment ensured Arsenal’s name was written into the record books, further underlining how central set pieces have become to their success under Mikel Arteta.

As the year draws to a close, Arsenal have reflected on the numbers behind their performances across 2025, and the progress is clear. The Gunners end the year five points clear at the top of the league table and also sit at the summit of the Champions League standings, positioning themselves as one of the teams to watch as the new year approaches.

Set Pieces Define Arsenal’s Identity

Opponents continue to approach matches against Arsenal with a clear concern about their set-piece threat. Corners and free kicks are no longer moments of respite but periods of genuine danger, with Arsenal consistently finding ways to convert delivery into goals.

This strength has become a defining feature of their tactical identity. The organisation, movement, and precision involved highlight the work done on the training ground, transforming dead-ball situations into a reliable source of goals.

Numbers That Place Arsenal in History

As revealed by Arsenal Media, the Gunners became the second team in English top-flight history to score more than 20 league goals from set pieces, excluding penalties, in back-to-back seasons. They recorded 21 such goals in 2024, placing them in rare company.

The only other side to achieve this feat was Wimbledon between 1993 and 1996, meaning Arsenal are the first team to replicate it in three decades. This remarkable consistency reflects both planning and execution at the highest level.

For Arsenal supporters, the hope is that this trend continues into the new year. With silverware firmly in their sights, their set-piece prowess could once again prove decisive in the pursuit of further success.