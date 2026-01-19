Arsenal matched a 14-year record in their draw against Forest

Arsenal played out a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening, marking their second consecutive draw in the Premier League after producing the same scoreline against Liverpool. These results have raised concerns about Arsenal’s form at a critical stage of the season, with pressure intensifying as the title race reaches its decisive phase.

The team appears to be struggling under the weight of expectation, and the timing of this downturn is far from ideal. Supporters are eager to see victories, particularly now when every point carries added significance. Arsenal have missed an opportunity to move at least 11 points clear at the top of the standings following their last two league matches, a margin that could have provided a crucial buffer during the run-in.

Pressure mounts in the title race

Mikel Arteta’s side can still finish the season as champions of England, but their current trajectory suggests that achieving this goal will be difficult. They are experiencing a poor run in the league and have remained relatively comfortable at the summit largely because the teams behind them have also failed to capitalise. This situation offers only temporary relief, as any improvement from their rivals could quickly alter the landscape of the title race.

Despite recent setbacks, there remains time for Arsenal to reverse their fortunes. The squad must respond positively and rediscover its attacking edge, particularly in front of goal. Their upcoming match against Manchester United now takes on added importance, as securing a win would not only improve their points total but also restore confidence within the group.

An unwanted record resurfaces

Following the draw against Nottingham Forest, the BBC reported that this was the first time Arsenal had recorded back-to-back goalless draws in the league in 14 years. The last occurrence of such a run came during the opening two matches of the 2012- 13 season, a statistic that highlights the rarity of the current situation.

Arsenal will be keen to ensure that this unwanted record is not extended further. To do so, they must improve their attacking output and demonstrate resilience under pressure, qualities that will be essential if they are to remain on course for domestic success.