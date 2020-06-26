Arsenal may be about to follow Liverpool in search of new exciting talent

Arsenal might become the latest English team to sign a player from RB Salzburg if a recent report is true.

Liverpool has enjoyed the Austrian side’s developed talents in recent seasons with Sadio Mane and Naby Keita all coming through the ranks at the Austrian Bundesliga outfit.

Reputable journalist, Manu Lonjon is reporting that Arsenal is one of the teams looking to sign Dominik Szoboszlai as the Hungarian continues to develop well in Salzburg.

Szoboszlai is only 19, but he has already won two Austrian league titles and two Austrian cups.

He has helped Salzburg become one of most exciting teams in Europe in recent years and they even competed in the Champions League group stage this season.

In 24 league games for them this season, he has scored 7 goals and provided 12 assists.

Lonjon claims that PSG has inquired about signing him from the Austrians and they are not the only team looking to sign him.

The journalist initially tweeted, per the Sun: “PSG asked about Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Salzburg). Profile quite similar to that of Milinkovic-Savic. Other big clubs on it. The player’s entourage was probed and not insensitive to interest. Cost 25 / 30M.”

When pressed further on Arsenal’s interest in the player, he tweeted this

Arsenal et le Milan AC bien avancés. https://t.co/TsTx7J7lXo — Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) June 25, 2020

Translated that reads “Arsenal and AC Milan well advanced.”

It has to be said that this is indeed very interesting news.