Arsenal may be favourites but Top Four is far from easy…

Arsenal are currently in the best position to grab the Top Four spot ahead of our rivals, and although our rivals dropped points in the last few weeks, this will also happen to us over the course of the next 15 games in this topsy-turvy merry-go-round of a season.
This is the way the table stands right now with just six points between five teams…..
|4
|Manchester United
|25
|12
|7
|6
|40
|32
|+8
|43
|5
|West Ham United
|26
|12
|6
|8
|45
|34
|+11
|42
|6
|Arsenal
|23
|13
|3
|7
|36
|26
|+10
|42
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|23
|12
|3
|8
|31
|31
|+0
|39
|8
|Wolverhampton …
|23
|11
|4
|8
|21
|17
|+4
|37
With 15 games (for Arsenal and Spurs and Wolves) to go, there are still a possible 45 points up for grabs, so there is only one certainty, and that is that nothing is certain. Who would have thought that Arsenal would win at Wolves, and then Spurs would lose to the same opponents at home? And then the bigger shock of Tottenham winning at Man City?
All any team can do is keep trying to get more points in every game and hope our rivals slip up. And every game against another rival is like a Cup Final!
As Arteta said after yesterday’s win: “It’s a long way to go but we are a little bit closer today because we have won our game and that’s what we have to do. You can see with the results how tough it to win in this league. We have to go on Thursday again. We need to prepare really well because against Wolves it’s going to be a difficult match and we’ll need to perform well to win and play better and better and better. That’s the aim.”
“We want to win every game as I said before and obviously, that’s in the back of something and we want to try to get a big purpose to the season and that is certainly one of them but we know that we cannot look too far ahead. Things change very very quickly, it’s really difficult to win matches in this league and we have to focus on tomorrow. Train tomorrow, train well, review the match and go again and prepare well against Wolves.”
So the Wolves game is yet another six pointer, and we should be confident after winning at Molineux, but I’m sure that Wolves will be feeling more confident after beating Spurs as well.
It’s a damn tough season, there is no doubt about it. Let’s just hope that things keep going our way…
WATCH Arteta’s FULL press conference after Brentford win.
I don’t think anyone is a favorite at this point. None of the clubs listed have shown any consistency.
Arteta is right to just focus on the next game. Focus on your next opponent and 3 points, don’t worry about the other clubs and points they gain or lose.
Good news is that we control our own destiny in terms of the top 4. Top 6 would be an improvement over last year, but a disappointment considering where we are currently in the table.
If we get a CL spot, we will need massive business in the Summer to compete in CL.
2 strikers, DM, B2B midfielder, backup RB.
I don’t think Cedric at RB or Xhaka in midfield will be good enough. We lack a DM to sit defensively and protect back line.
Interesting end run to May, and our finish will determine the Summer business I’m sure.
We’re just three points ahead of Spurs
As I said many times before, Conte is lucky to have Kane, a CF type he’s always had at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter. Even if Kane gets injured, he still has Kulusevski who can play similar role and balances out Spurs’ front line
We obviously can’t rely on Lacazette and Nketiah for that kind of job, so Arteta and the coaches should come up with a more creative attacking plan. We’ve been struggling to make shot-on-target in the first halves of the games this year, therefore I only expect a narrow win against Wolves
Arteta favors creating chances from the wings rather than through the middle. He relies too heavily on Saka creating from the right or Odegaard overloading that side, or Tierney overlapping and crossing to Laca who is poor at headers.
I’d like to see more through the middle and runs behind, something Martinelli can offer.
We have been predictable in our attack and creating chances, partly explaining why we struggle to score.
We all see this, just surprising we don’t mix things up a bit, or have a plan B in place.
Yeah, we’ve made too many ground passes and long crosses, despite not having good headers in the front line. Man City/ Liverpool are more creative with their head flicks and short lobs
The difference are too small to even call arsenal a favorite to finish top 4, thats merely 3 point advantage over spurs, “potentially” 5 points advantage over man united
Lets not forget that our games in hand are vs spurs, chelsea which we may not get any point at all from it,
lets be realistic, how good arsenal performance wise when vs big six team recently?
I would prefer we call arsenal underdog in top 4 race and then suddenly surprise everyone rather than calling arsenal favorites in the beginning and then disappointing at the end.
We definitely not yet at the point when we can be confident about top 4 finish, far far from it. It only take one loss next game that spurs are already in the same shoes as arsenal.
Considering the amount of games left, i would only consider arsenal favorites when we have 7 to 9 points clear from closest competitor.
It’s all go at Leeds Looks like a second goal to me and it is
Come on now Leeds!!!
I wrote too soon – damn and blast