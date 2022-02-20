Arsenal may be favourites but Top Four is far from easy…

Arsenal are currently in the best position to grab the Top Four spot ahead of our rivals, and although our rivals dropped points in the last few weeks, this will also happen to us over the course of the next 15 games in this topsy-turvy merry-go-round of a season.

This is the way the table stands right now with just six points between five teams…..

4 Manchester United 25 12 7 6 40 32 +8 43 5 West Ham United 26 12 6 8 45 34 +11 42 6 Arsenal 23 13 3 7 36 26 +10 42 7 Tottenham Hotspur 23 12 3 8 31 31 +0 39 8 Wolverhampton … 23 11 4 8 21 17 +4 37

With 15 games (for Arsenal and Spurs and Wolves) to go, there are still a possible 45 points up for grabs, so there is only one certainty, and that is that nothing is certain. Who would have thought that Arsenal would win at Wolves, and then Spurs would lose to the same opponents at home? And then the bigger shock of Tottenham winning at Man City?

All any team can do is keep trying to get more points in every game and hope our rivals slip up. And every game against another rival is like a Cup Final!

As Arteta said after yesterday’s win: “It’s a long way to go but we are a little bit closer today because we have won our game and that’s what we have to do. You can see with the results how tough it to win in this league. We have to go on Thursday again. We need to prepare really well because against Wolves it’s going to be a difficult match and we’ll need to perform well to win and play better and better and better. That’s the aim.”

“We want to win every game as I said before and obviously, that’s in the back of something and we want to try to get a big purpose to the season and that is certainly one of them but we know that we cannot look too far ahead. Things change very very quickly, it’s really difficult to win matches in this league and we have to focus on tomorrow. Train tomorrow, train well, review the match and go again and prepare well against Wolves.”

So the Wolves game is yet another six pointer, and we should be confident after winning at Molineux, but I’m sure that Wolves will be feeling more confident after beating Spurs as well.

It’s a damn tough season, there is no doubt about it. Let’s just hope that things keep going our way…

