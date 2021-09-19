Arsenal may be forced to heavily rotate following Burnley clash? (Opinion)

Arsenal are set to take on Wimbledon in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday evening and I expect a number of changes to be made.

The Gunners named an extremely strong starting line-up in the previous round when we took on West Brom, earning a resounding 6-0 victory, with the manager showing a clear intent on taking the trophy seriously.

Mikel Arteta will no doubt be trying to win every match, but he may well be forced into heavily rotating for the cup clash, more than he had already been planning for.

We saw both Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney having to be replaced against Burnley yesterday, while Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka were both seen to be struggling also.

The overly-physical match which played out on Saturday could well take its toll on a number of players however, of which the extent will only be telling in the coming days, and I imagine we will be forced into an excessive amount of changes, although the League One side shouldn’t pose the greatest challenges to our extended squad players.

Many have already been expecting to see Charlie Patino make the playing squad for the matchup, while Omari Hutchinson, Omar Rekik and Folarin Balogun could also hope to play a part also.

Did you notice any other players struggling against Burnley?

Patrick