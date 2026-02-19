Arsenal may be punished for the scenes after brawl at full time against Wolves

Arsenal and Wolves players clashed at full time during their frustrating 2-2 draw last night, and both clubs could now face disciplinary action from the Football Association. Arsenal were widely expected to secure victory and appeared in control for significant periods of the contest, having established a 2-0 lead.

However, Wolves responded strongly after the interval, scoring twice in the second half, including a stunning effort and a late equaliser that derailed Arsenal’s plans. The turnaround proved a major disappointment for Arsenal supporters, many of whom had been confident their side would see out the match without difficulty.

Late Drama Sparks Confrontation

Tensions escalated dramatically after Wolves netted their second goal. At the final whistle, a mass confrontation broke out involving players from both sides. The scenes suggested that emotions had boiled over following an intense encounter, with frustrations clearly evident among members of both sides.

Both clubs appeared unable to contain their players during the incident, increasing the likelihood of formal action. Such altercations routinely attract scrutiny from the governing body, particularly when multiple players become involved in post match confrontations.

Arsenal Expect Possible FA Charge

According to Football Insider, Arsenal now expect to be charged by the footballing authorities for failing to control their players during the altercation. Any sanction could add further pressure at a pivotal stage of the season.

Every fixture has taken on added significance for Arsenal as they attempt to maintain their pursuit of the league crown. The psychological burden of remaining in contention has been evident, particularly given previous campaigns in which their title challenge ultimately fell short.

This season represents a significant opportunity to secure the title. However, as matters stand, the latest setback against Wolves, combined with the potential for disciplinary consequences, has introduced fresh uncertainty into their pursuit of success.