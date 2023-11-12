Arsenal may have a quieter January window because of a tight budget

Arsenal is actively seeking to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window to contend for the league title in the latter part of the season.
While many clubs are typically hesitant to make significant expenditures in January, Arsenal deviated from this trend last year, acquiring players like Jorginho and Leandro Trossard. These signings played a crucial role in sustaining their title challenge during the second half of the season.
Mikel Arteta has been advised to enhance his squad in the new year, particularly in the midfield and with the addition of a quality striker. Despite substantial spending in the summer, including the record-breaking transfer of Declan Rice from West Ham and the acquisition of Kai Havertz, recent weeks have highlighted inadequacies in Arsenal’s bid for the league title.
However, there are reports from Football Insider indicating that Arsenal is facing budgetary constraints and may not be able to make a major signing in January. Players such as Douglas Luiz and Ivan Toney are reportedly on Arsenal’s radar, but the financial demands for these players could pose challenges for the club to secure their services in the upcoming transfer window.
Just Arsenal Opinion
After the spending we did in the summer, we can understand why this team may not be strengthened in the winter, but our current group will still do a good job for us.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I think Arteta will refrain from entering the winter transfer market for a number of reasons but principally because other Clubs will resist any approaches for their top players unless we pay silly money which might take us into troubled waters as far as FFP is concerned.It will also give our Manager and his support team more time to evaluate which areas we need to strengthen and how best to move on certain players.
The players were bought in the summer. Two huge huge signings. One working the other isnt. Dont expect big signings, they wont be coming. Partey needs to be fit, Jesus needs to be fit, ESR needs to be fit and hope above all hope Timber comes back before the sqeaky bum time. The two Chelsea rejects are a big problem at the moment, neither look up to the job required. The striker situation is what it is, we wont be getting a proper no9 in January.
I won’t be surprised if we don’t sign anyone in January cos i don’t expect any.