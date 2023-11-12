Arsenal may have a quieter January window because of a tight budget

Arsenal is actively seeking to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window to contend for the league title in the latter part of the season.

While many clubs are typically hesitant to make significant expenditures in January, Arsenal deviated from this trend last year, acquiring players like Jorginho and Leandro Trossard. These signings played a crucial role in sustaining their title challenge during the second half of the season.

Mikel Arteta has been advised to enhance his squad in the new year, particularly in the midfield and with the addition of a quality striker. Despite substantial spending in the summer, including the record-breaking transfer of Declan Rice from West Ham and the acquisition of Kai Havertz, recent weeks have highlighted inadequacies in Arsenal’s bid for the league title.

However, there are reports from Football Insider indicating that Arsenal is facing budgetary constraints and may not be able to make a major signing in January. Players such as Douglas Luiz and Ivan Toney are reportedly on Arsenal’s radar, but the financial demands for these players could pose challenges for the club to secure their services in the upcoming transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

After the spending we did in the summer, we can understand why this team may not be strengthened in the winter, but our current group will still do a good job for us.

