Arsenal may have already decided Gabriel Jesus January future

Gabriel Jesus has finally returned to full training after spending close to a year out with a serious injury, and he will now be eager to regain his place in the Arsenal side. The Brazilian has been a key figure for the club over recent seasons and has maintained the trust of the coaching staff during his time in North London. His absence, however, has been prolonged and challenging, and the squad has undergone significant evolution during the period of his recovery.

Arsenal made a move forward in the transfer market by signing Viktor Gyokeres, who has quickly established himself as the main striker in the current setup. Mikel Merino and Kai Havertz have also been used in attacking roles, creating strong competition for the central position. As a result, Jesus now faces a genuine challenge to become a regular starter again, and his long-term prospects at the club appear increasingly uncertain.

Jesus’ Position in the Current Squad

Although Jesus wants to remain at Arsenal until the end of his contract, his situation has changed considerably. The competition for places is intense, and when the full squad is available, he may struggle to secure meaningful game time. This presents a difficult scenario for a player who has contributed significantly since joining the club but now finds himself in a period of transition following his injury.

Palmeiras have shown serious interest in bringing him back to Brazil, yet Jesus’ preference has been to stay in England and fight for his place. Whether that ambition aligns with Arsenal’s plans is now unclear, and his future will depend largely on how the club view his role in the months ahead.

Arsenal’s Stance on a Potential Departure

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are now open to allowing Jesus to leave in the next transfer window. The report suggests that, with several forward options available and with Gyokeres firmly established, the club will consider offers if they meet their valuation. Should a suitable proposal arrive, the Gunners appear prepared to sanction a move, bringing an end to Jesus’ spell in North London.

